Captured: Huber inmate who failed to return from work taken into custody

JUNEAU, Wis. — Paul Digangi, Jr., a Dodge County Jail inmate who didn’t return to the facility after a pre-approved work shift on Friday, Jan. 25, has been taken into custody.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, Digangi was taken into custody after information was received from a citizen regarding his whereabouts. He was arrested in the City of Mayville.

Digangi, 32, was serving a 360-day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for domestic abuse-related intimidation of a victim.