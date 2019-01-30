‘Help people:’ Gallery Bar and Grill opens as warming shelter due to extreme cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Gallery Bar and Grill in Milwaukee is opening Wednesday, Jan. 30 as a warming shelter due to the extreme cold. This, as a wind chill warning for all counties in Wisconsin will be in effect until noon on Thursday, Jan. 31.

"There's room to rest, and get out of the cold," said Yolanda Boyd, Gallery Bar and Grill owner.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say potentially dangerous cold air stays with us for a couple of days with wind chills as low as -50 to -55.

"We have a need out there. There's people that need us -- and we are more than game to help people," said Yolanda's cousin.

CLICK HERE to search for the nearest warming shelter by ZIP code.