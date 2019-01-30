× Man taken to hospital following house fire in Racine, cause under investigation

RACINE — One person was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning, Jan. 30 following a house fire in Racine. The fire broke out around 1:22 a.m. at a home on Saxony Drive.

The owner and lone occupant of the home called 911 to report the fire. He later reported that he was alerted to the fire by his dog.

Fire Department Paramedics treated and transported the owner to Ascension All Saints Racine for his injuries sustained due to the fire. He was later transported to Milwaukee Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center for additional treatment.

Racine Police transported the dog to the Humane Society.

Fire Department Command ordered extra fire crews to the scene to allow crews to rotate with concern for the extreme cold weather. No firefighters injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.