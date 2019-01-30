× No mail on Thursday: US Postal Service suspends delivery for 2nd day in a row

MILWAUKEE — For the second day in a row, the U.S. Postal Service will temporarily suspend regular delivery service on Thursday, Jan. 31. This is to ensure the safety and well-being of postal carriers and other employees.

Mail delivery will be suspended for ZIP Codes in Wisconsin and Illinois that begin with the numbers 530-532, 534, 535, 537-539, 541-543, 544-545, 549, 600, 602, and 610-611. Post Offices will remain open to offer retail services.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available, alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website: usps.com.

Postal employees are reminded to call the National Employee Emergency Hotline at 1-888-363-7462 for updated reporting information.