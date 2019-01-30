× Winter storm prompts semi ban in New York: ‘It’s best for everybody’s safety’

NEW YORK — Heavy snow in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 30 prompted a tractor-trailer ban.

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Buffalo, and created whiteout conditions.

Many of the semis already on the road ended up parked — with drivers waiting for the ban to be lifted.

“One jackknifed trailer can close an entire road, and can take hours to clear by the time you get the tow trucks, etc.,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“When they give a command like that, it’s best for everybody’s safety. We always follow that, because going against it is not a good idea,” said Scott Smith, a truck driver from Akron, Ohio.

Officials said citations were being handed out to truck drivers who chose to ignore the ban.