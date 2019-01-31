Farmer in Hawaii grows avocado as big as a newborn baby

KONA, Hawaii — File this under yummy. A Hawaiin farmer has plenty of guacamole to go around after recently growing a six pound avocado!

Kenji Fukumitsu’s avocado is as big as a newborn baby.

His family has produced giant versions of the fruit for close to 80 years on their farm in Kona, Hawaii.

Fukumitsu delivered some of the avocados to a doctor in his town. She contacted the Guinness Book of World Records hoping to get the avocado in the books.

The current world record for the avocado is 5 pounds 8 ounces.

The growers say that kind of record never crossed their minds.

“We didn’t think nothing of it, we just pick and eat it,” said Fukumitsu.

The farmer says his avocado tree was grafted by his oldest brother in 1941.