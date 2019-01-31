× Greenfield police: Suspects hit cellphone stores in 5 jurisdictions in ‘smash and grab’ incidents

GREENFIELD — Police in five jurisdictions are investigating “smash and grab” incidents that happened at cellphone stores early Thursday, Jan. 31.

Greenfield police said the AT&T store near 76th and Edgerton Avenue was hit around 2:30 a.m. by five suspects who were wearing hoodies with their faces covered. They got away in an SUV, possibly white or silver in color. Police said unfortunately, the surveillance video showing the vehicle was recorded from inside the store, so it was difficult to distinguish a make/model.

Store officials were working to determine what was taken.

Greenfield police said stores in Cudahy, Franklin, Pleasant Prairie and West Allis were also hit.

Cudahy police said it happened at the T-Mobile store near Packard and Ramsey. Store officials were working to determine what was taken.

In Pleasant Prairie, five suspects hit the Sprint store on 77th Street near 99th Avenue early Thursday morning. Dispatchers were alerted by the alarm system, but by the time officers arrived, the suspects were gone. The front window had been smashed at the store. It’s unclear what was taken. Pleasant Prairie police confirmed they are working with police in the other jurisdictions as part of this investigation.

FOX6 News also checked in with Franklin and West Allis police. We are waiting to hear back.

A sergeant at the Greenfield Police Department said it’s possible these incidents were related. The investigations are ongoing.