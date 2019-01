× Medical examiner: Possible cold weather death in Cudahy, man found in backyard

MLIWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has investigating the possible cold weather death of a man in Cudahy.

Officials say they responded to the neighborhood near Underwood Ave. and Hately Ave. for a report of an adult male found frozen in his backyard.

Circumstances are unknown at this time.

An autopsy is pending and family has not been notified.