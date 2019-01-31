× Significant damage: Firefighters hampered by lack of water while battling fire in Greendale

GREENDALE — Firefighters in Greendale on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 31 responded to a fire at a home on Greenmeadow Lane, southeast of 92nd and Grange.

Fire officials said it was called in as a fireplace fire, and found to be a chimney fire that spread to the outside of the home and to the home’s attic area.

It was brought under control within approximately 30 minutes.

In a news release, fire officials said firefighters were hampered by the fact that they ran out of water — and had to dig out a fire hydrant that was buried in snow.

No one was hurt, but the home suffered significant damage.

The following departments assisted Greendale firefighters: Cudahy, Franklin, Greenfield, Hales Corners, Milwaukee and Oak Creek, along with the Greendale Police Department and Greendale DPW officials, who helped with ice on the roadway.

Greendale fire officials, in the release, asked that you please shovel the hydrants in your neighborhood to ensure they can be accessed by firefighters when needed.