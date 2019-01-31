‘Thermostat malfunctioned:’ Woman found dead in unheated Milwaukee apartment
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman.
According to the medical examiner, the woman was found frozen in her unheated apartment near 14th and Hayes on Wednesday, Jan. 30. She was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m.
An investigation revealed the thermostat malfunctioned.
Police said officers were called to the home by a relative, and when officers arrived, they found the woman dead. Police said this case isn’t suspicious.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
