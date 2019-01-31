× US Postal Service says mail delivery, collections resume on Friday, Feb. 1

MILWAUKEE — After a two-day service suspension due to extreme weather, mail delivery, collections and pick-up services will resume on Friday, Feb. 1.

Regular mail delivery will resume for the 530-532, 534, 535, 537-539, 541-543, 544-545, 549, 600, 602, 610-611 ZIP Codes in Wisconsin and Illinois. All Post Offices will be open and offering full retail services.

Postal officials urge customers to make sure their sidewalks, paths and approaches to mailboxes are clear of any snow or ice — so postal carriers can safely deliver your mail.

“We sincerely thank and appreciate the assistance, cooperation and concern from customers for our employees during this unprecedented time,” said Acting Lakeland District Manager Derron Bray in a news release.