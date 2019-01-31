Wauwatosa police: 2 vehicle thefts reported in less than 2 hours on Thursday morning
WAUWATOSA — Police in Wauwatosa say there have been two vehicle thefts since 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31.
Officials said in a tweet, those thefts happened near 110th and Congress — and 82nd and North Ave. Both cars were left running, unlocked and unattended.
Officers are patrolling neighborhoods watching for crimes like this — but officials say they need residents to never leave their running vehicles unattended.
43.049457 -88.007587