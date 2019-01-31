× Wauwatosa police: 2 vehicle thefts reported in less than 2 hours on Thursday morning

WAUWATOSA — Police in Wauwatosa say there have been two vehicle thefts since 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Officials said in a tweet, those thefts happened near 110th and Congress — and 82nd and North Ave. Both cars were left running, unlocked and unattended.

Officers are patrolling neighborhoods watching for crimes like this — but officials say they need residents to never leave their running vehicles unattended.

We've had two vehicle thefts since 9:00 am (N 110 St / W Congress st, and N 82 St / W North Av). Both cars were left running, unlocked, and unattended. We are patrolling, but we need your help, too. Remember, if you leave your car running, you may be running after your car! pic.twitter.com/lahlfiGpHV — Wauwatosa Police (@WauwatosaPD) January 31, 2019