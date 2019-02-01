1 dead after mobile home fire on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead following a mobile home fire early Friday morning, Feb. 1 on Milwaukee’s south side. It happened near 6th and Waterford shortly before 6 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene they observed smoke coming from the trailer. Upon entry, they found fire in the kitchen area of the residence.

“While making entry we were able to immediately find and remove one victim who has succumb to their injuries. We did also locate and remove a dog. We’ve got MADAAC out here to handle the dog,” said Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

The medical examiner has identified the victim as an adult female.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.