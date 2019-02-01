× 60 Allen Edmonds employees laid off from Port Washington production facility

PORT WASHINGTON — Caleres, a global footwear company, has announced workforce reductions at its Allen Edmonds production facility in Port Washington.

The workforce reductions are effective immediately and impact approximately 60 Port Washington employees. All impacted employees will be provided 60 days’ pay, plus severance, benefit assistance, and outplacement services.

Approximately 300 employees will be left at Port Washington following these layoffs.

Company officials from Caleres said in a statement:

“After a thoughtful and diligent review, it was necessary to align our manufacturing capacity with consumer demand in order to position Allen Edmonds for continued growth. We remain committed to producing the highest quality footwear for our consumers.”