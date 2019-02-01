911 dispatcher talks couple through delivery of baby boy on the side of the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - A couple safely delivered a baby boy early Thursday morning -- thanks to the help of a Currituck County 911 dispatcher.

According to Currituck County, Dispatcher Brandi Leary, who has been a dispatcher with the county for four years, helped the couple after they were forced to pull over on the side of a highway. The couple had been traveling north when they realized the woman's contractions were very close together and that delivery was imminent.

Another dispatcher, Taylor Rolling, called an ambulance to the couple's location from Currituck Emergency Medical Services while Leary gave the couple instructions.

By the time Leary answered the call, the baby's head was already visible to the parents, and with Leary's step-by-step directions the baby was born at 4:32 a.m.

"He did an amazing job, very calm the whole time. The wife was even helping him, telling him what to do. It was just really surreal when you heard the baby cry. That's when you knew everything was okay," says Leary.

Leary comforted the couple as they waited for the ambulance to arrive and take the family to a hospital, and remained on the phone until paramedics arrived.

According to Currituck County, this is the first time a telecommunicator has talked someone through a complete delivery since Currituck 911 became an emergency medical dispatch center in 2003.