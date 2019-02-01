‘A silly, friendly, goofy guy:’ Gordy the Groundhog prepares for Milwaukee County Zoo debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Extreme cold has left many of us hoping warmer temperatures are near -- so what is Milwaukee County Zoo's groundhog up to before his big day?

"Come on!" says a zoo employee, in between making kiss noises. "I see you! Come here!"

It's not easy waking up when it's this cold. Burrowed in his den -- stuffed with newspapers and phone book pages -- Gordy is just one day away from his first-ever Groundhog Day.

"There's only about enough room for his little body to fit in," says a zookeeper. "The rest is packed solid."

"Our keepers have worked tirelessly to train him to be ready for the day, to be not as sensitive to people anymore," said Jennifer Diliberti, Milwaukee County Zoo. "They're very confident he'll make a smashing debut."

At 10 months old, he's more than doubled in size since arriving at the zoo nine months ago.

"Oh my gosh, he's such a silly, friendly goofy guy," said Bridget Carpenter, Family Farm zookeeper. "We formula-fed him for several weeks of his life."

After warming up to the camera, Gordy showed off his ability to steal the spotlight.

"On Saturday, Feb. 2, we invite everyone out to see our new groundhog," said Diliberti.

Following a week that would make anyone want to hibernate, it's up to Gordy to decide our fate.

"We'll see what he predicts, but hopefully he'll be right on with an early spring," said Diliberti. "We're all hoping that after shedding a few layers, it'll be an early spring. We're hoping, I guess, for a cloudy day."

Gordy will make his prediction Saturday morning, Feb. 2 at 10:30 at the Family Farm. It's also Family Free Day, sponsored by FOX6 -- meaning zoo admission is free for all! You can find all the information HERE.