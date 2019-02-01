‘Dying of heart disease:’ Go Red For Women raises awareness about women’s heart health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You may have noticed a lot of people wearing red on Friday, Feb. 1. The first Friday in February is an annual push to raise awareness to women's heart health. It's Go Red For Women Day -- and one hospital went back in time to spread the message.

From Ms. Pac-Man to The Breakfast Club -- there are some things from the 80's that will always be classics. But others things should maybe go.

"Maybe not the big hair and the loud makeup," said Heather Klug, dietitian.

Dietitian Heather Klug would like to see another trend go away -- the rise in women dying from heart disease.

"Since 1984, every year since then more women than men have been dying of heart disease," said Klug.

The Karen Yontz Center hosts an open house every year on Go Red For Women Day. This year, they're hoping a nostalgic makeover will draw people in an send them home with a message.

"I know a lot of women are focused on their kids, their families. It's time to take a few minutes and work on your own stress issues, your own diet, your own exercise," said Bethany Debrouxadams, Social Media Coordinator

It can start with small goals for the month of February.

"Maybe pick one thing with food. Do you need to eat more fruits and vegetables? Maybe switching to whole grains. Maybe it's cutting back on red meat, added sugars is another big one," said Klug.