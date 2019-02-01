× Foxconn renews commitment to WI, wants to expand ‘investment in American talent’

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group says after speaking with President Donald Trump the Taiwan company plans to proceed with plans to construct a plant in Wisconsin that will make screens that can be used for small electronic devices.

The news Friday comes after a week of confusion about Foxconn’s plans in Wisconsin. The company had said last year that it was planning to build such a facility in Wisconsin, but comments by a Foxconn official this week that it was not building a factory in the state cast the future of the project in doubt.

Foxconn says after productive discussions with the White House, and a personal conversation between President Trump and Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, it plans to proceed with the smaller manufacturing facility.

Foxconn says it will be an advanced manufacturing facility and the hub of its project in Wisconsin.

Complete statement from Foxconn Technology Group

“After productive discussions between the White House and the company, and after a personal conversation between President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Terry Gou, Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. This campus will serve both as an advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation for the region. “Our decision is also based on a recent comprehensive and systematic evaluation to help determine the best fit for our Wisconsin project among TFT technologies. We have undertaken the evaluation while simultaneously seeking to broaden our investment across Wisconsin far beyond our original plans to ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the state of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success. “We look forward to continuing to expand our investment in American talent in Wisconsin and the US.”

The following joint statement was issued by Village of Mount Pleasant President David DeGroot, City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Jenny Trick, Executive Director of the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC):