Kashka Meadors sentenced to 60 days in HOC for role in inmate death; 'I think about it every day'

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Kashka Meadors on Friday, Feb. 1 to 60 days in the House of Correction with Huber release in connection with the April 2016 death of Terrill Thomas at the Milwaukee County Jail.

Thomas died of dehydration while he was held at the Milwaukee County Jail — his death ruled a homicide. Meadors, a former jail supervisor, was accused of ordering former correctional officer James Ramsey-Guy to shut the water off in Thomas’ cell.

Meadors pleaded no contest in October 2018 to a felony charge of “abuse of residents of penal facilities.” In doing so, the court found Meadors guilty as charged.

In court on Friday, Meadors apologized to the Thomas family prior to being sentenced.

“If the family was here, I would address the family and tell them how sorry that I am. I have lived with this since day one. It has affected me, mentally and emotionally. Physically, I’m good. But other than that, I think about it every day,” Meadors said. “And I do feel bad that this has happened under my supervision. But I was only doing things in the scope of my job. I would never intentionally hurt anyone. I haven’t done anything like this at all in 17-and-a-half years.”

Meadors has two weeks to report to the House of Correction.