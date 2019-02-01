× ‘Life-changing services:’ Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign brought in $3.7M

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The total from The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s 2018 Red Kettle Campaign is in. The campaign, which started on Nov. 9, 2018, brought in $3,707,809, just $92,191 short of the goal but ahead of last year.

“The Salvation Army is honored to receive these donations and the trust of the community that goes with them,” said Major Steven Merritt, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. “Funds raised allow us to provide life-changing services right here in Milwaukee County, not only during Christmas but all year-round.”

Donations support more than 80 different programs and services (some listed below). If you would like to make a donation to The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County, you can:

Send in a check: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Text “Milwaukee” to 41444

Donate online at www.SAmilwaukee.org

In 2018, The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County provided:

176,971 meals (Christmas Family Feast, Feed The Kids, Emergency Lodge)

73,000 toys (CBS 58’s Toy Shop Program)

37,854 nights of lodging for 1,073 residents at the Emergency Lodge

8,125 individuals with food through our three food pantries

3,885 backpacks for kids (WISN 12’s Back To School Drive)

2,062 coats (FOX 6’s Coats for Kids). *2,100 were passed out at our January 2019 Coat Distribution. About 10,836 total coats were collected in November and December 2018.

1,795 individuals with emergency assistance