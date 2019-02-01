Matthew Neumann pleads not guilty to charges associated with human remains in burn pit

MILWAUKEE — Matthew Neumann, a Franklin business owner, pleaded not guilty on Friday, Feb.1 in Milwaukee County court to multiple charges. This, after human remains were found in a burn pit in East Troy.

The remains found in East Troy are believed to be those of two employees from Neumann’s cleaning business in Franklin, Spot Free Cleaning, according to prosecutors. Test results are pending to confirm their identities, but the sergeant testified Wednesday that two workers, Richard Conklin and Robert Hajduk, went missing in early January.

Neumann is facing one count of first degree reckless homicide (party to a crime) and hiding a corpse (party to a crime). He’s been criminally charged for the death of Conklin.

Neumann is due back in court on Feb. 27.