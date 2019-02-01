Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Lake Geneva previewing Winterfest. Winterfest is a nine day festival that celebrates art, winter, family, and fun with over a dozen amazing events.

About Winterfest (website)

2019 Winterfest will be Saturday, January 26th to Sunday, February 3rd, 2019.

Winterfest is home to dozens of events including the United States National Snow Sculpting Championship (January 30th to February 2nd) , where fifteen teams of the most talented snow sculptors and artists from around the country gather to compete for a national title. The entire competition is open to the public, so Winterfest attendees can actually watch the artists at work!