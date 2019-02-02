Weekend thaw could create ice dams, cause damage to your home

BAYSIDE — A 64-degree temperature swing is a nice relief for some, but it’s not all good — especially if ice dams have formed on your roof.

It has been a busy couple of days for Jesse Lofgren working to repair the damages Mother Nature left behind.

“We’ve been dealing with a lot of ice dams that have grown due to the extremely cold temperatures,” said Lofgren.

Lofgren owns Absolutely Clean Window Washing. The company focuses on getting rid of ice dams using high heat and low-pressure steam.

“A good low-pressure steam unit should always have a gun with no trigger like this,” Lofgren said.

Ice dams form on roofs in the bitter cold. Water freezes in between shingles and cracks, expanding in the freezing temperatures then thawing during warm up.

“That causes flooding and water to come into your house,” said Lofgren.

It’s exactly what happened at a home in Bayside; water from the roof has now seeped through to the basement.

“If the ice dam doesn’t open up and we experience any precipitation like rain, there could be a lot of water in a lot of homes,” Lofgren said.

Lofgren rakes the snow and then melts away the ice without tearing apart the roof.

“Hot pressure washers are very dangerous on roofs,” said Lofgren.

As the temperatures are expected to continue to rise, Lofgren is gearing up for a busy week.

“We anticipate large call volumes with homeowners and business owners calling frantically with water coming into their buildings,” said Lofgren.

One way to prevent ice dams is to use a roof rake to prevent buildup. If ice dams have already formed, it’s best to call a professional to remove them.