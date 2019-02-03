× ‘Just unsafe:’ Warmer weather causing temporary problems for Lake Geneva Ice Castles

LAKE GENEVA — Many are excited to get a break from the subzero temperatures — but the warmer weather is causing some problems for the Lake Geneva Ice Castles.

“Right now, it’s just unsafe for people to be in here, and safety is the first priority,” said Joe Weiler, lead builder.

Inside what many call a winter wonderland, dreams to see the Ice Castles are melting away for thousands of people.

“The last couple of days, it’s made it super slippery in the castle,” said Weiler.

Warmer temperatures have made conditions inside the Ice Castles dangerous. On Saturday, the castles closed early — and on Sunday, no one would step foot inside due to safety concerns.

“We till it up every morning, and just hundreds of people being on the snow — it kind of turns it to a sheet of ice, which is what we don`t want,” said Weiler.

Weekend tickets have been sold out for quite some time. The closings this weekend left thousands of people out of the chance to check them out — and it’s not the first time this season the weather has caused some setbacks. On Wednesday, Jan. 30, crews shut down the castles due to the below-freezing temperatures.

“It’s kind of weird that on Wednesday, we had to close because it’s too cold and last night, we had to close because it’s too warm,” said Weiler.

But don’t worry — it’s not the end of the Ice Castles!

“We’re getting back with colder temperatures, so we’ll do a little bit more building and hopefully recover pretty easily,” said Weiler.

The weather has been pretty rough on the Ice Castles, and while they’re closed Sunday, staff hopes to reopen and stay open for the next couple of weeks. Builders say they hope to reschedule or refund the people who were supposed to see the Ice Castles when they have closed down.

As for Monday, workers encourage potential visitors to check the website on whether or not they’ll be open. You can learn more about the Lake Geneva Ice Castles by clicking HERE.