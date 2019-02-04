× Man seriously injured in stabbing near 11th and Burleigh, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old woman was taken into custody following a stabbing Sunday night, Feb. 3 in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of 11th and Burleigh around 9:45 p.m. for a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, they located a 36-year-old man who suffered a “very serious” stab wound. He was taken to the hospital. A 16-year-old boy suffered a minor injury at the scene and was treated and released from a local hospital.

