MCTS bus driver hailed for taking action after rollover crash near Fond du Lac and Center

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is saluting one of its drivers for helping moments after a rollover crash last November.

MCTS driver Shannon Johnson witnessed the crash in front of his bus on Nov. 27, 2018. Surveillance video shows a car ran a red light and hit a SUV at the intersection of Fond du Lac and Center in Milwaukee. The SUV flipped over and came to rest along the sidewalk.

While MCTS dispatchers contacted authorities, officials say Johnson jumped out of his bus and ran towards the smoking vehicle. Johnson looked inside and saw a man was trapped. He asked whether anyone else was inside. The man said "no" -- which prompted Johnson and other witnesses to work together to pry open the door. The man was then able to climb out moments before paramedics arrived.

No one involved in the crash was seriously injured.