Nursing student, Costco employee honored for saving woman’s life after heart attack

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Heroes were honored in Pleasant Prairie Monday evening, Feb. 4.

City officials recognized Gwen Gernenz, a nursing student, and Costco employee Cory Baker for their life-saving efforts.

They helped a woman having a heart attack at the Costco store in Pleasant Prairie, performing CPR and using a defibrillator to keep her alive until first responders arrived.

We gave her one shock, and we gave her CPR until she started talking back to us," said Cory Baker, Costco employee.

"Your adrenaline, at that point, kind of takes over and you just power through the situation and it's not until it's over. You're able to stop and assess your emotions," said Gernenz.

Both good Samaritans said they didn't help the woman for recognition. They said it was the right thing to do.