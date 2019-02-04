Police identify victim shot, killed at gas station near 27th and Lisbon; suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Monday, Feb. 4 identified the 47-year-old man shot and killed in an incident caught on camera at a gas station near 27th and Lisbon on Friday, Feb. 1 -- Ruquinn McCullar. Additionally, police confirmed a suspect was arrested in the case. Police said the suspect and victim were acquaintances.

The medical examiner said McCullar was pronounced dead around 4:15 a.m. Friday. Police said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m.

The surveillance video showed a van rolled into the BP gas station, and the driver exited the vehicle and headed into the store. When the driver returned to the van and opened the door, it seemed someone inside opened fire. The victim fell to the ground.

The video showed someone hopped into the driver's seat of the van and took off -- leaving the 47-year-old man to die.

It's unclear at this point what prompted the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.