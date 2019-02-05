× FBI: 169 arrests in 11-day human trafficking sting leading up to Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA — The FBI said 169 people were arrested as a result of an 11-day effort targeting human trafficking in the lead-up to the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

The FBI said in a news release Tuesday, Feb. 5 that the operation ran from Jan. 23 through Feb. 2. FBI officials said they aimed to raise awareness by taking proactive steps to address the threat of sex trafficking before and during the Super Bowl.

The results are in! Here are the #FBI final results of the #humantrafficking effort leading up to #SuperbowlLIII from our #MATCH #TaskForce. Thank you to all of our partners who contributed in this succes. 😀 pic.twitter.com/ETzEra0uhO — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) February 5, 2019

The FBI said the arrests included 26 alleged traffickers and 34 people accused of trying to have sex with minors. The agency said nine juvenile sex-trafficking victims were recovered, and nine adult human trafficking victims were identified.

The FBI collaborated with more than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices, as well as non-government organizations.