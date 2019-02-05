Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday – 6 a.m. Wednesday

Here’s how to report a pothole in the City of Milwaukee

Posted 3:59 pm, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, February 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Pothole problems in your area? There’s an app for that.

With the latest warmup in temperatures, the snow is melting to reveal potholes — and it’s just the beginning. There’s now a simple way for drivers in the City of Milwaukee to report a pothole that needs repair.

Here’s how to report a pothole in your area: 

  • Report it online: Select Street Maintenance, then Pothole Patch Requests
    • Be sure to note the specific address of the pothole in your report
  •  Call the Unified Call Center at (414) 286-CITY (2489)
    • Don’t know the address? Call UCC to report it and they will help map it
  • There’s an app for that! Download and use the MKE Mobile app
    • Click ‘File New Report’
    • Click ‘Pothole’
    • Enter details
    • Click ‘Submit’