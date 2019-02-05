Here’s how to report a pothole in the City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Pothole problems in your area? There’s an app for that.
With the latest warmup in temperatures, the snow is melting to reveal potholes — and it’s just the beginning. There’s now a simple way for drivers in the City of Milwaukee to report a pothole that needs repair.
Here’s how to report a pothole in your area:
- Report it online: Select Street Maintenance, then Pothole Patch Requests
- Be sure to note the specific address of the pothole in your report
- Call the Unified Call Center at (414) 286-CITY (2489)
- Don’t know the address? Call UCC to report it and they will help map it
- There’s an app for that! Download and use the MKE Mobile app
- Click ‘File New Report’
- Click ‘Pothole’
- Enter details
- Click ‘Submit’
43.038902 -87.906474