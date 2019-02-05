Here’s how to report a pothole in the City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Pothole problems in your area? There’s an app for that.

With the latest warmup in temperatures, the snow is melting to reveal potholes — and it’s just the beginning. There’s now a simple way for drivers in the City of Milwaukee to report a pothole that needs repair.

Here’s how to report a pothole in your area:

Report it online: Select Street Maintenance, then Pothole Patch Requests Be sure to note the specific address of the pothole in your report

Call the Unified Call Center at (414) 286-CITY (2489) Don’t know the address? Call UCC to report it and they will help map it

There’s an app for that! Download and use the MKE Mobile app Click ‘File New Report’ Click ‘Pothole’ Enter details Click ‘Submit’

