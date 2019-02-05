× Mitchell International Airport drops ‘General’ from name, adds Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Mitchell International Airport has dropped “General” from its name — and replaced it with Milwaukee.

An airport spokesperson says they are adding “Milwaukee” to identify our geographical location — and better market the airport to travelers.

“Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, rather than General Mitchell International Airport. We’re proud of our city and our namesake,” said Harold Mester, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport spokesperson.

The airport is named for General William “Billy” Mitchell. In 1916, when Europe was on the verge of the first World War, Mitchell recognized the increasing importance of aviation in war. Returning to the United States in 1919, Mitchell was appointed Director of Military Aeronautics. He vigorously began promoting aviation, planning the building of a strong air force and fostering the budding aircraft industry to establish commercial aviation on a sound footing.