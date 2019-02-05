Racine County officials seek truck in theft of UTV, trailer from Union Grove residence

UNION GROVE — Racine County officials are looking to track down the person(s) who used a silver truck to steal a UTV from a residence on Durand Avenue in Union Grove.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened around 4 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 14 — just west of York Street.

The suspect vehicle was described by officials as a four-door Chevrolet or GMC truck with running boards, with a silver toolbox in the rear bed, and running lights on the top of the cab.

The suspect vehicle headed eastbound on State Highway 11 toward I-94 with the UTV and its trailer.

Officials described the UTV as a 2018 Yamaha Wolverine X4, black with orange graphics. The model number and VIN number are as follows:

Model number: YXF85WPSJD

VIN number: 5Y4AN14Y7JA100742

If anyone has any information on this theft, you’re asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.