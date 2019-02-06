× List of closing Shopko stores grows, including SE Wisconsin locations

ASHWAUBENON — The Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores has extended its list of store closures on Wednesday, Feb. 6 after filing for bankruptcy protection last month.

According to the list posted on Shopko’s restructuring website, an additional 139 stores have been added to the already-lengthy list.

Below is an updated list of Shopko stores closing in Wisconsin:

Green Bay: 216 S. Military Avenue (4/15/2019)

Manitowoc: 3415 Calumet Avenue (4/15/2019)

West Bend: 1710 S. Main Street (4/15/2019)

La Crosse: 2400 Rose Street (4/8/2019)

Beloit: 2761 Prairie Avenue (5/12/2019)

Racine: 4801 Washington Avenue (5/12/2019)

Kimberly: 800 East Maes Avenue (5/12/2019)

Kenosha: 5300 52nd Street (5/12/2019)

Sheboygan: 518 South Taylor Drive (5/5/2019)

Delavan: 1450 East Geneva Street (5/5/2019)

Madison: 7401 Mineral Point Road (4/15/2019)

Madison: 2201 Zeier Road (4/15/2019)

Menasha: 1578 Appleton Road (4/8/2019)

Stevens Point: 1200 Main Street (4/15/2019)

Grafton: 1771 Wisconsin Avenue (4/8/2019)

Neenah: 699 S. Green Bay Road (4/15/2019)

Shawano: 100 County Road B (5/5/2019)

Ledgeview: 3705 Monroe Road (5/5/2019)

Howard: 2585 Lineville Road (5/5/2019)

Port Washington: 1011 North Wisconsin Street (5/5/2019)

Buchanan: W3208 Van Roy Road (4/7/2019)

Waupaca: 800 Riverside Drive (5/5/2019)

Ellsworth: 598 Lucas Lane (5/5/2019)

Rhinelander: 2200 Lincoln Street (5/5/2019)

Plover: 1800 Plover Road (4/15/2019)

Sussex: N. 66 West 25201 County VV (4/8/2019)

Appleton: 2101 East Evergreen Drive (Express Location) 2/28/2019

Mauston: 406 Gateway Avenue (3/3/2019)

Seymour: 1010 S. Mainline Dr. (4/8/2019)

Kewaunee: 802 North Main Street (5/5/2019)

Brillion: 1010 West Ryan Street (5/5/2019)

Kiel: 1120 State Highway 67 (5/5/2019)

Winneconne: 946 East Main Street (5/5/2019)

Columbus: 200 Commerce Drive (5/5/2019)

Waupaca: 825 West Fulton Street (5/12/2019)

Mayville: 2050 Horicon Street (5/5/2019)

A Shopko spokesperson said the company released the following statement on the added closures:

“Through our conversations with the potential buyers, it has become clear that it is in our best interest to operate with a significantly smaller store footprint. Today we are announcing the closure of an additional 139 Shopko and Shopko Hometown stores. Further, we will relocate approximately 50 optical centers in closing stores to new freestanding locations. Due to these impacts, we have issued a WARN notice in WI and IL to employees affected by these difficult, but necessary decisions. While we have not made any decisions about what positions will be affected, we do know that it will result in a reduction of staff. We remain hopeful that we will be able to emerge as a stronger company, and we believe that this is the best course of action to make ourselves more attractive to potential buyers and successfully emerge from Chapter 11.”

The company says excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure are forcing it to seek protection from creditors. Shopko is reporting assets of less than $1 billion and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion.

Shopko says it plans to continue operating through Chapter 11 reorganization after securing $480 million in financing from a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank. The financing will allow Shopko to continue to pay employees, vendors and suppliers.

For a full list of store closures, CLICK HERE.