Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

MILWAUKEE — With the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer on the city’s south side this week, you may be looking for a way to help.

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) has a fund dedicated to assisting law enforcement officers in the event of serious injury or death. It is a 501(c)(3) — so any donations are tax-deductible.

IMPORTANT: Donations via mail should only be made in the form of a check. Cash donations can only be accepted directly at the office.

Make checks payable to:

Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

6310 W. Bluemound Rd.

Milwaukee, WI 53213

If you would like 100 percent of your donation to go to the fallen officer’s family, just include a note with your check donation. The MPA will abide by that request.

**NOTE: Currently, the MPA’s fund does not accept donations by credit card.