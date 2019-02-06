× Police: Shots fired reports put Racine Park High School under lockdown — twice

RACINE — Racine Park High School was on lockdown twice on Wednesday, Feb. 6 after reports of gunshots fired in the area.

Authorities say the latest lockdown was lifted around 6 p.m., and it was determined there’s no threat to the area.

Earlier in the day, the Racine Police Department responded to a shots fired incident about one block away from the school. That incident was unrelated to the school, but it was placed on lockdown out of precaution.

Again, officials say Park High School is no longer under lockdown and there is no threat to the area.