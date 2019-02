MILWAUKEE — Sources tell FOX6 News that an officer has been shot near 12th and Manitoba on Milwaukee’s south side. The shooting apparently happened some time between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

A source tells FOX6 News the officer is being transported to the hospital — and a suspect is in custody.

We will update this post as soon as more information becomes available.

Please give your thoughts and prayers to the Milwaukee Police Department. — Greenfield Police (@greenfieldwipd) February 6, 2019