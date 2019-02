MILWAUKEE — Officials with law enforcement agencies across southeast Wisconsin are sharing an outpouring of support after a Milwaukee police officer was shot near 12th and Manitoba on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Below are statements from officials, organizations and other law enforcement who have shared their condolences:

We at MCSO extend our prayers to @MilwaukeePolice and all who serve and protect the people of Milwaukee. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) February 6, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the members of they @MilwaukeePolice family on this tragic day. pic.twitter.com/lFHoVwQCFP — Brown Deer PD (@BrownDeerWIPD) February 6, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the @MilwaukeePolice Department pic.twitter.com/XpfXBq8gK2 — UWM Police (@uwmpolice) February 6, 2019

Please give your thoughts and prayers to the Milwaukee Police Department. — Greenfield Police (@greenfieldwipd) February 6, 2019

Please join us and send your thoughts and prayers to the Milwaukee Police Department, as news of an officer being shot this morning is breaking. — Wauwatosa Police (@WauwatosaPD) February 6, 2019

Our thoughts are with the @MilwaukeePolice and their officer who was shot this morning. — Oak Creek Fire Dept (@Oak_Creek_FD) February 6, 2019

Thoughts to Milwaukee Police Department please… — West Allis PD (@WestAllisPD) February 6, 2019

Thoughts and Prayers for our MPD family. — Village of Greendale Police Department (@GreendalePD) February 6, 2019

Thinking of the officer, their family and the entire Milwaukee Police Department family at this time. https://t.co/fePbth6vW5 — North Shore Fire (@NorthShoreFire) February 6, 2019