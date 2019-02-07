Winter storm warning for Dodge, Washington, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan until 6 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin in effect until 6 p.m.
Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin

ESPN report: Bucks get F Nikola Mirotic from Pelicans for 2 players

Posted 12:52 pm, February 7, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 09: Nikola Mirotic #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center on January 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Milwaukee Bucks have traded Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson to the New Orleans Pelicans for forward Nikola Mirotic.

CLICK HERE to read more about Mirotic from the Pelicans website.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 09: Nikola Mirotic #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center on January 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)