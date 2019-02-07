× ESPN report: Bucks get F Nikola Mirotic from Pelicans for 2 players

MILWAUKEE — ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Milwaukee Bucks have traded Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson to the New Orleans Pelicans for forward Nikola Mirotic.

Bucks will send Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson to Pelicans for Mirotic, per source. https://t.co/D28YlR6zQ5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Mirotic made a major impact on the Pelicans push to the Western Conference semifinals upon arriving in New Orleans prior to last year's trade deadline. Now, Bucks — the East's best team — get even better. And they don't have to give up a first-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

