NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 09: Nikola Mirotic #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center on January 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
ESPN report: Bucks get F Nikola Mirotic from Pelicans for 2 players
MILWAUKEE — ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Milwaukee Bucks have traded Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson to the New Orleans Pelicans for forward Nikola Mirotic.
Mirotic made a major impact on the Pelicans push to the Western Conference semifinals upon arriving in New Orleans prior to last year's trade deadline. Now, Bucks — the East's best team — get even better. And they don't have to give up a first-round pick.
