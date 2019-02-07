Governor Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen MPD officer

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to half-staff on Thursday, Feb. 7 in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner.

Rittner was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6. The fallen officer left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.

Today, I ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Officer Matthew Rittner, of the Milwaukee Police Department, who died in the line of duty yesterday. I join the people of Wisconsin to mourn the loss of a life dedicated to public service. pic.twitter.com/HS612WKohS — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 7, 2019

“Therefore, I, Tony Evers, Governor of the State of Wisconsin, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of this State, do hereby order that the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Wisconsin shall be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations of the state of Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers in a news release.