‘Tell them thank you:’ Milwaukee Police Association receives outpouring of support, donations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) has received an outpouring of donations and support for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner’s family and fellow officers.

President Shawn Lauda tells FOX6 News the association has had multiple people from the public bringing cash and check donations in through Thursday, Feb. Even if you cannot donate money, showing love and support for local police is all the MPA’s members are asking for.

“We need to feel like we’re loved. We’re human beings,” said Lauda.

It has been a difficult couple of days for Milwaukee police and the Rittner family. Officer Matthew Rittner was killed Wednesday, Feb. 6 while serving an arrest warrant with the Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit on Milwaukee’s south side.

“Unfortunately, it takes something like this to get the positivity to come out,” Lauda said.

The tragedy is bringing support to the surface from all over — as the MPA has had dozens of people already wanting to help.

“We don’t ask for much. But every now and then, it’s nice to know we’re appreciated for our service,” Lauda said.

Some Milwaukeeans brought flowers to pay their respects at a memorial outside the MPD Specialized Patrol Division near 47th and Vliet St.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening here,” said Ron Santoro, who stopped at the memorial. “I wanted to stop and pay my respects.”

But there are other ways you can show your support, simply by donating a check or cash to the Fallen Heroes Charitable Fund.

“The fund is in existence because there’s not always resources for officers when catastrophe strikes,” Lauda said.

The fund is new and is designed to help law enforcement officers and their families in the event of a catastrophe. Lauda said if you want your donation to go directly to the Rittner family, just put a note with your donation.

“We just ask for your support and your love. Maybe shake a police officer’s hand when you see them on the street. Tell them thank you,” Lauda said.

