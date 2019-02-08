Charged: Jose Marmolejo accused of firing shots from car near 47th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — Jose Marmolejo is now charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and harboring a felon after a “shots fired” incident that happened near 47th and Lloyd last Sunday, Feb. 3.

It is alleged in the criminal complaint that Marmolejo drove a vehicle from which shots were fired. Sheriff’s officials said the call came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. — a report of shots fired on the southbound on-ramp to Highway 175 at Lisbon. Officials then received information that multiple homes were struck by gunfire near 47th and Lloyd.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas issued the following statement in a news release:

“Detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division performed excellent work in apprehending the driver of the suspect vehicle. Our investigation is ongoing and we will ensure that all complicit in this outrageous display of violence are brought to justice.”

Marmolejo made his initial appearance in court on Friday, Feb. 8. He is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.