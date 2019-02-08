Courtroom outburst: Man charged in Carlie Beaudin’s murder spews expletives at hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The man charged in Carlie Beaudin's murder had a courtroom outburst on Friday morning, Feb. 8. Kenneth Freeman began shouting out moments after his public defender called into question Freeman's competency.

Restrained in a wheelchair, Freeman, 27, was in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Freeman's lawyer began to say that "he has reason to believe competency is an issue." But before he could finish, Freeman interrupted his attorney shouting, "I have something to say." He followed with a series of expletives.

Freeman got stunned -- sinking lower into his chair. Sheriff's deputies removed him from the courtroom -- and took him back to his holding cell.

Meanwhile, the court commissioner ordered Freeman be returned to Milwaukee County Sheriff's custody -- and be assessed by a doctor. The court also found probable cause to send Freeman to trial.

Freeman is set to be back in court on March 12. His public defender declined to comment.

Carlie Beaudin, a 33-year-old Froedtert Hospital nurse practitioner, was found brutally beaten in a hospital parking structure two weeks ago.