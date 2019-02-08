‘Little part to help:’ Local businesses step up to show support for Milwaukee Police Dept.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Local businesses across the area are stepping up to show support for the Milwaukee Police Department in honor of fallen Officer Matthew Rittner. Rittner, 35, was shot on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6 while MPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit served a search warrant for the illegal sale of firearms and drugs.

The week before Valentine's Day is a busy time for a chocolate shop. However, at Ultimate Confections in Wauwatosa, they aren't selling chocolate hearts -- instead they're selling chocolate badges to raise money for the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Fund.

"That afternoon when I heard the news, I thought 'my gosh I'd like to try and do something,'" said Pat Murphy, Ultimate Confections owner.

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) has a fund dedicated to assisting law enforcement officers in the event of serious injury or death. The fund, named “The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.” is a registered 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be directed to specific fallen officer’s families by including a note with your donation. "I'm happy that I can do my little part to help," said Murphy. And he isn't the only business owner to feel that way. "It was such a horrific day for all of us. We thought we really need to do something," said Gina Krupsky, Village Paper & Ink owner.

Village Paper and Ink in Greenfield is preparing for an event on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. People can stop by and make handmade card's for officer Rittner's family.

"Everything will be provided for them," said Krupsky.

The shop will also be giving out free gifts to anyone who makes a donation to the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Fund.

Other efforts to raise money for Officer Rittner

Jen’s Sweet Treats will donate 100 percent of proceeds on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to the family of fallen Officer Rittner. Jen’s Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. It is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Packing House Restaurant will honor fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner with a fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 22. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of all food sales that day to the Rittner family.

Doc's Commerce Smoke is planning a benefit that will allow the families of the fallen (Matthew Rittner, Michael Michalski, Charles Irvine) to travel to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week. That fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Donate to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund was founded in 1984. It is dedicated to telling the story of American Law Enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. It is also a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Memorial Fund built and continues to maintain the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial—the nation’s monument to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. CLICK HERE if you would like to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.