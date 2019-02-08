Vigil held remembering fallen Officer Matthew Rittner

MILWAUKEE — The community is coming together Friday evening, Feb. 8 to honor fallen Milwaukee Police Department Officer Matthew Rittner

It’s really the first opportunity for the community to gather in one place to show their support for Officer Rittner.

We’ve seen the incredible support along the procession routes as Officer Rittner’s body has been moved to and from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and Krause Funeral Home.

Friday evening was a chance for the community to once again pay their respects.

Rittner, 35, was shot on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6 while MPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit served a search warrant for the illegal sale of firearms and drugs. Officer Rittner, a 17-year veteran of the department, died at the hospital. Jordan Fricke, 26, was arrested after police said he fired several rounds.

One of the men who helped promote Rittner to the elite unit says it’s important to keep his memory alive.

“Officer Rittner was really one of a kind. I had the opportunity to work with him at district 4. I knew him personally. I would take 100 of him. The department is truly going to miss him Not only was her a great human being but he was a great police officer as well,” said Assistant Chief Ray Banks, Milwaukee Police Department.