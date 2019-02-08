× West Allis-West Milwaukee School District to make up lost class time due to inclement weather

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has announced school will be in session for all students on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 to make up for time lost during inclement weather in January.

“Previously, February 19th was a scheduled staff development day. Although we feel staff development is a critical part of our teacher development and support, we wanted to respect the scheduled vacation days (e.g., spring break, day after Easter) and the plans staff and parents may already have in place for those days,” explained Superintendent Dr. Marty Lexmond. “Parents should plan on having their children attend school on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 . All buses, meal programs, before and after school care programs will be running per usual that day.”

The make-up schedule also requires additional time at the high school to meet the instructional minutes needed this school year. A planned exam make-up day on June 7, 2019 will be an attendance day for all high school students.

“We wanted a to support student learning with a plan that was the least disruptive and clearest to communicate,” added Lexmond. “We appreciate the support of our staff, parents, and students. We know it isn’t easy when schedules change. Above all, we are looking forward to spring!”