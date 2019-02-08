Wisconsin Humane Society memorial fund for Carlie Beaudin reaches $30,000

MILWAUKEE — Carlie Beaudin, the nurse practitioner at killed at Froedtert Hospital, has received an outpouring of support through donations following her death. In two weeks, a fund created in her memory for the Wisconsin Humane Society has received more than $30,000 for the cause.

Beaudin’s love of animals stemmed the fundraiser for the Wisconsin Humane Society; in two days, more than $13,000 was raised.

Friends of Beaudin hope to keep her memory alive.

“I wish people could remember her for her smile and the happiness she brought into the room — not this horrible tragedy,” said Cathryn White, a close friend of Carlie Beaudin.

Beaudin was the victim of a brutal attack inside a Froedtert Hospital parking structure Friday, Jan. 25. Her life was cut short at the age of 33. She’s been described as a respected nurse practitioner, a caring wife and a great friend.

Kenneth Freeman, 27, has been charged in her death — his bail set at half-a-million dollars.

If you’d like to donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society’s memorial fund for Carlie Beaudin, CLICK HERE.