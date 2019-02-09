GoFundMe page set up for fallen MPD Officer Rittner

MILWAUKEE — A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Department Matthew Rittner.

The description on the GoFundMe account reads as follows:

“Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner served two tours in Iraq as a U.S. Marine and was a 17 year veteran with the Milwaukee Police Department. On February 6, 2019 he tragically lost his life in the line of duty. Officer Rittner is survived by his wife and young child. 100% of the funds raised will go to his family. This is the official Milwaukee Police Department sanctioned go fund me site authorized by his family. A memorial fund has also been established at TCF Bank.”

Rittner was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6. The fallen officer left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.

There are other ways to help Rittner and the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) has a fund dedicated to assisting law enforcement officers in the event of serious injury or death. The fund, named “The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.” is a registered 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be directed to specific fallen officer’s families by including a note with your donation.

IMPORTANT: Checks can be mailed to the MPA office or cash dropped off in person. The fund is administered by the MPA at the address just below. Make checks payable to:

Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

6310 W. Bluemound Rd.

Milwaukee, WI 53213

Other efforts to raise money for Officer Rittner

The Milwaukee Police Department is accepting donations for Officer Rittner at any TCF Bank branch. Those interested in donating can contact TCF Bank and request the account called “Family of Matthew Rittner.”

Jen’s Sweet Treats will donate 100 percent of proceeds on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to the family of fallen Officer Rittner. Jen’s Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. It is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Packing House Restaurant will honor fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner with a fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 22. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of all food sales that day to the Rittner family.

Doc’s Commerce Smoke is planning a benefit that will allow the families of the fallen (Matthew Rittner, Michael Michalski, Charles Irvine) to travel to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week. That fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Ultimate Confections in Wauwatosa is selling chocolate badges to raise money for the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Fund.