‘Jayme is doing well:’ Family, friends of Jayme Closs mark a milestone by wearing blue

BARRON COUNTY -- It has been a month since Jayme Closs escaped her alleged abductor -- and the people who care for Jayme marked the occasion by wearing blue on Sunday, Feb. 10. They also urged followers of the Healing for Jayme Closs Facebook page to change their profile picture to a "butterfly blue."

Meanwhile, the man accused of kidnapping Closs and killing her parents waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 6.It was a brief hearing in court. This was the first time Patterson, 21, faced a judge in person. He made his initial appearance via video.

Patterson is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of burglary.

Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home, taking her to a cabin in Gordon. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after 88 days.