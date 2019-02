EAU CLAIRE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 near Osseo in Eau Claire County on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 10.

Officials say 40 vehicles, including seven semi tractor trailers, were involved in the pileup.

State patrol has been responding to multi vehicle crash at MM 85 near Osseo in Eau Claire Cty. 40 vehicles; including 7 semis & 33 automobiles. All traffic is being rerouted. Avoid this area. Extreme caution is recommended as the snow is creating slippery road conditions. pic.twitter.com/53Fe9TUf0E — WisDOT NW Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) February 10, 2019

All traffic was rerouted — and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Extreme caution was being recommended — as the snow was creating slippery road conditions.

I-94 closed near Eau Claire after 40-vehicle crash pic.twitter.com/YyIXamp3NK — U.S. Truck Drivers (@TruckDriversUSA) February 10, 2019

Road conditions deteriorating rapidly across northern Wisconsin. Check https://t.co/uHS4LfJURf before traveling. And, remember, speed limits are for ideal conditions…adjust accordingly and arrive safe. #WIwx pic.twitter.com/U21iHsQpth — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) February 10, 2019

UPDATE at 5:28 p.m.:

All lanes now open on I-94 near Osseo. https://t.co/W2d3QVZGR2 — WisDOT NW Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) February 10, 2019