Officials: Salem man allegedly grabbed steering wheel to force crash that injured wife

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Salem man is in custody — and could face attempted homicide charges after an incident in the Village of Rochester late Saturday, Feb. 9.

Deputies were dispatched to a crash scene near County Highway J and County Highway A around 10:45 p.m. The operator of a vehicle, a 40-year-old woman from the Village of Salem, had called 911. She indicated her husband had grabbed the steering wheel and turned them off the road into a tree. A news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office says prior to grabbing the steering wheel, the husband stated that he hoped she crashed and killed them both.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle against a tree. There was heavy front end damage and airbags had deployed. The husband told deputies he was not injured. His wife was transported to a hospital of Burlington. Her injuries were not life threatening.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the Racine County Jail.